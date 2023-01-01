Steelers Vs. Ravens 2022 Week 17: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2022 Week 17

Pittsburgh Steelers (7-8) vs. Baltimore Ravens (10-5)

Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET, January 1, 2023

Site: M&T Bank Stadium (71,008) • Baltimore, MD

Playing Surface: Natural Grass

TV Coverage: NBC (national)

Announcers: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analysis), Melissa Stark (sideline)

Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Max Starks (sideline)

Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Ravens -2

Trends:

Pittsburgh are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games.

Pittsburgh are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games.

Pittsburgh are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games against Baltimore.

Pittsburgh are 4-2 ATS in their last 6 games on the road.

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Pittsburgh’s last 8 games when playing on the road against Baltimore.

Pittsburgh are 2-7 SU in their last 9 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 7 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.

Pittsburgh are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games played in January.

Baltimore are 2-4 ATS in their last 6 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Baltimore’s last 7 games.

Baltimore are 7-2 SU in their last 9 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Baltimore’s last 5 games against Pittsburgh.

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Baltimore’s last 5 games at home.

Baltimore are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh.

Baltimore are 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Baltimore’s last 5 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.

Baltimore are 2-8 SU in their last 10 games played in January.

Baltimore are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games played on a Sunday.

Steelers Injuries

S Tre Norwood (hamstring) – Out

ILB Myles Jack (groin) – Questionable

Ravens Injuries:

QB Lamar Jackson (knee) – Out

CB Marcus Peters (calf) – Out

DE Calais Campbell (knee) – Questionable

S Geno Stone (hamstring) – Questionable

Weather:

BALTIMORE WEATHER



Game Release:

steelers_jan_1_2023_at_baltimore-ravens_weekly_release



Game Capsule: