Steelers Vs. Ravens 2022 Week 17: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2022 Week 17
Pittsburgh Steelers (7-8) vs. Baltimore Ravens (10-5)
Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET, January 1, 2023
Site: M&T Bank Stadium (71,008) • Baltimore, MD
Playing Surface: Natural Grass
TV Coverage: NBC (national)
Announcers: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analysis), Melissa Stark (sideline)
Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)
Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Max Starks (sideline)
Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Ravens -2
Trends:
Pittsburgh are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games.
Pittsburgh are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games.
Pittsburgh are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games against Baltimore.
Pittsburgh are 4-2 ATS in their last 6 games on the road.
The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Pittsburgh’s last 8 games when playing on the road against Baltimore.
Pittsburgh are 2-7 SU in their last 9 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.
The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 7 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.
Pittsburgh are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games played in January.
Baltimore are 2-4 ATS in their last 6 games.
The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Baltimore’s last 7 games.
Baltimore are 7-2 SU in their last 9 games.
The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Baltimore’s last 5 games against Pittsburgh.
The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Baltimore’s last 5 games at home.
Baltimore are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh.
Baltimore are 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.
The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Baltimore’s last 5 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.
Baltimore are 2-8 SU in their last 10 games played in January.
Baltimore are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games played on a Sunday.
Steelers Injuries
S Tre Norwood (hamstring) – Out
ILB Myles Jack (groin) – Questionable
Ravens Injuries:
QB Lamar Jackson (knee) – Out
CB Marcus Peters (calf) – Out
DE Calais Campbell (knee) – Questionable
S Geno Stone (hamstring) – Questionable
Weather:
Game Release:
steelers_jan_1_2023_at_baltimore-ravens_weekly_release
Game Capsule: