Steelers Donate Nearly $50,000 To Help Pittsburgh Community Programs

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to help their community off the field. Today, the team announced a total of $45,866 has been donated by the organization and by players to help the Homeless Children’s Education Fund and Community Kitchen.

Nearly $23,000 in donations came from players with the Steelers matching the total. Here’s the full announcement released a short time ago.

Najee Harris himself donated $10,000. Several other players donated smaller amounts including: CB Levi Wallace, QB Mitch Trubisky, OL Kendrick Green, DL Isaiahh Loudermilk, WRs George Pickens and Miles Boykin, OL James Daniels, and RBs Jaylen Warren and Jason Huntley.

The Steelers’ contributions are part of the team and league’s Social Justice Fund.

“We are deeply appreciative of the players’ genuine interest and engagement in the many challenges faced by returning citizens and the spotlight on the issues that they provide,” said Jennifer Flanagan, Founder of Community Kitchen Pittsburgh.

According to the Community Kitchen Pittsburgh website, the program outlines the following goal:

“We offer training programs, transitional employment opportunities, apprenticeships, and job placement services that are designed to meet participants where they are and connect them with stable, higher-than-entry-level positions in culinary or adjacent industries that lead to wage progression and professional growth.”

All programs are free to those who participate, made possible by community donations like the ones the Steelers provided.

The Homeless Children Fund said they were “extremely honored” to receive a donation from the Steelers. Primarily helping kids in Allegheny County, their goal is to “advance the education of children and youth experiencing homelessness in Southwestern PA, guiding them to be productive, empowered citizens.”

Najee Harris’ large donation should come as little surprise. Homeless at times growing up, he’s helped give back to such programs throughout his football career be it his home state of California or now Western Pennsylvania.

Pittsburgh has been active in the community this year helping with food drives, visiting hospitals, and donating money. Recently, several Steelers’ donated toys and supplies to the daycare that Bills’ safety and Pittsburgh native Damar Hamlin supports.

Though the Steelers’ season is over, it’s clear they’re not finished making an impact in the community. Click here for photos of the team and players donating money along with the long list of other donations from players and the organization throughout the season.