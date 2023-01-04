Steelers C Mason Cole Wins The Chief Award For 2022

Pittsburgh Steelers C Mason Cole has been awarded “The Chief” Award, given annually to the top Pittsburgh Steelers’ player for his personality and cooperation with local media. The team announced the selection of Cole on Steelers.com in a piece by Teresa Varley. Here is a video of Cole receiving the award via Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Brian Batko.

Steelers center Mason Cole on winning The Chief Award, which is essentially the media good guy award here in Pittsburgh pic.twitter.com/RWNhG7eA6m — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) January 4, 2023

“The Chief Award,” was established in honor of Steelers’ founder, Art Rooney, Sr. who was often referred to as “The Chief”. The award was established back in 1988 and has had the likes for Cameron Heyward and Ben Roethlisberger take home the honor the past few seasons.

This is a commendable accomplishment for Cole who is in his first season with the Steelers after signing a three-year deal this past offseason. Pittsburgh signed Cole to be the team’s starting center, relegating former starter Kendrick Green to the bench. Cole has started every game thus far in the 2022 season for the Steelers despite dealing with several different injuries throughout the year.

He has been a positive presence in the locker room and on the field, providing stability and consistency at the center spot Pittsburgh lacked last season. The running game has taken significant strides forward in the second half of the year thanks to Cole’s efforts along with protecting Pickett in the pocket.

Nice job/effort in space by RT Chukwuma Okorafor and C Mason Cole on this well-designed TE screen to Zach Gentry. It was his longest catch since his senior year at Michigan. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/5zO66m81Dn — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) September 12, 2022

A list of past Chief Award recipients:

1988 Dan Rooney

1989 Dwayne Woodruff

1990 Merril Hoge

1991 Gerald Williams

1992 Tunch Ilkin

1993 D.J. Johnson

1994 Rod Woodson

1995 Levon Kirkland

1996 Chad Brown

1997 Darren Perry

1998 Jerome Bettis

1999 Lee Flowers

2000 Jerome Bettis/Deshea Townsend

2001 Lee Flowers

2002 Hines Ward

2003 Mike Logan

2004 Jerome Bettis

2005 Alan Faneca

2006 Brett Keisel/Deshea Townsend

2007 Alan Faneca

2008 Ryan Clark

2009 James Farrior

2010 Ben Roethlisberger

2011 James Farrior

2012 Casey Hampton

2013 Ike Taylor

2014 Cameron Heyward

2015 Ramon Foster

2016 Arthur Moats

2017 David DeCastro

2018 Joe Haden

2019 Cameron Heyward

2020 Ben Roethlisberger

2021 Cameron Heyward