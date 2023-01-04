Steelers C Mason Cole Wins The Chief Award For 2022

Pittsburgh Steelers C Mason Cole has been awarded “The Chief” Award, given annually to the top Pittsburgh Steelers’ player for his personality and cooperation with local media. The team announced the selection of Cole on Steelers.com in a piece by Teresa Varley. Here is a video of Cole receiving the award via Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Brian Batko.
“The Chief Award,” was established in honor of Steelers’ founder, Art Rooney, Sr. who was often referred to as “The Chief”. The award was established back in 1988 and has had the likes for Cameron Heyward and Ben Roethlisberger take home the honor the past few seasons.
This is a commendable accomplishment for Cole who is in his first season with the Steelers after signing a three-year deal this past offseason. Pittsburgh signed Cole to be the team’s starting center, relegating former starter Kendrick Green to the bench. Cole has started every game thus far in the 2022 season for the Steelers despite dealing with several different injuries throughout the year.
He has been a positive presence in the locker room and on the field, providing stability and consistency at the center spot Pittsburgh lacked last season. The running game has taken significant strides forward in the second half of the year thanks to Cole’s efforts along with protecting Pickett in the pocket.
