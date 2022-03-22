Contract Details For New Steelers OL Mason Cole

The Pittsburgh Steelers came to terms with free agent center/guard Mason Cole last week, and the terms related to that three-year contract are now known thanks to Aaron Wilson.

Mason Cole (Steelers) three year, $15.75M, $4.565M signing bonus, salaries $1.035M, $3.9M, $3.24M; $1.5M roster bonuses 5th day 2023 league year and 5th day 2024 league year — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 22, 2022

The contract, as previously reported, totals out at $15.75 million. His base salaries by year are $1.035 million, $3.9 million and $3.25 million, respectively. As part of his deal, Cole received a $4.565 million signing bonus. The deal does include two roster bonuses of $1.5 million each in 2023 and 2024. Those are due to be paid on the fifth-day of those respective league years.

Cole’s cap charges for the three years are $2,556,666, $6,921,666, and $6,271,668, respectively.

Cole will essentially earn $5.6 million in 2022.