‘Putting It Together At The Right Time’: Cameron Sutton Believes Future Of Franchise Is ‘Enticing’

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is of the utmost belief that one season in the NFL does not carry over into the next, good or bad. But the way the black and gold closed the season in 2022, going 9-8 on the season — including a 7-2 mark in the second half of the season — has veteran cornerback Cameron Sutton excited about what’s ahead.

Though Sutton is a pending free agent coming off of the best season of his career, the veteran defensive back sat down with Steelers.com’s Dale Lolley Monday and spoke highly of the direction and future outlook of the Steelers, who are a relatively young roster, stating that the team is putting it all together at the right time, and that the future is “enticing.”

“So many things were going on throughout the year, but being able to just, like I said, stick together through the adversity, coming together at the right times, it was good for us,” Sutton said, according to video via Steelers.com. “It is definitely enticing and a lot to look forward to going forward. With so many different, new pieces, so many other pieces that have been consistently in over in here over the years, like I said, we are putting it together at the right time.”

Based on the way the Steelers closed the season in the second half — especially defensively with everyone healthy — it certainly feels like the Steelers are putting it all together at the right time.

One of the youngest offenses in the NFL last season featuring a number of intriguing young players in quarterback Kenny Pickett, running back Najee Harris, wide receivers Diontae Johnson and George Pickens, and tight end Pat Freiermuth — not to mention an offensive line that came together very well down the stretch — seemingly turned a corner in the second half of the season. Though the points per game weren’t eye-popping and the team needed some late-game heroics from Pickett and the offense late in games, there’s plenty to be excited about moving forward.

Defensively, Pittsburgh looked like it had that championship caliber defense once again, especially after star outside linebacker and reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt returned to the lineup after missing Weeks 2-8, returning after the Week 9 bye and quickly becoming that dominant, game-changing defensive unit once again.

Cannot state enough how great of a play Cameron Sutton made on the game-sealing INT. Responsible for deep third, does a great job of flipping hips, getting depth and then racing from outside numbers to the hash for the diving INT. Absurd play from the #Steelers CB. pic.twitter.com/tahUFsEy6B — Josh Carney (@ByJoshCarney) December 27, 2022

On paper, the future in Pittsburgh looks really bright, especially if Pickett and the young offensive weapons can take another step forward. Based on the tone of his comments and speaking highly of the future in Pittsburgh, it sure feels like Sutton has no interest in leaving the black in gold in free agency.

We’ll see once we get closer and closer to free agency overall, but it would not be surprising if Sutton does what he did ahead of free agency in 2020 and inks a fair deal with Pittsburgh to avoid the open market.