Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 679)

Welcome to something new on Steelers Depot: The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode five days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora and Dave Bryan telling you what’s on our minds. Additionally, we’ll occasionally have a listener and reader-submitted versions of The Terrible Take on the weekends. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
On this Thursday version of The Terrible Take, Dave Bryan discusses the two Pittsburgh Steelers players currently under contract who he believes should be out the door sooner rather than later to help clear salary cap space.
