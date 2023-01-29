Interview: Dual Threat QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson On Steelers’ Radar

Today was the first day of practice at the East-West Shrine Bowl where draft prospects get a chance to show to scouts and important people in NFL organization why they should be drafted by their team. One of those players who I got the privilege to talk to after Saturday’s practice was UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

Thompson-Robinson was a fifth year senior who appeared in games every year. He finished his collegiate career with 10,710 passing yards, 88 passing touchdowns, 36 interceptions, 1,827 rushing yards, and 28 rushing touchdowns.

His duel-threat ability is appealing and with the current trend of the NFL leaning towards more mobile quarterbacks than pure pocket passers, Thompson-Robinson is entering the NFL Draft in the right era.

“I think that’s [duel-threat quarterback led offenses] what the NFL is starting to evolve and change into, guys that can use their feet and create a little bit,” Thompson-Robinson told Steelers Depot Saturday. “But, at the same time, my whole playing style is all about decision making, and being able to put the team in the right situations. And, although I’m not looking to run, if the crease is there or if the read takes me there, I’m all about getting first down and touchdowns.”

Dorian Thompson Robinson hours pic.twitter.com/GSncTKuCl9 — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) November 6, 2022

Thompson-Robinson often put his team in the right situations, especially his breakout senior season. He threw 27 touchdowns, 3,154 yards, 12 rushing touchdowns, and had a passer rating of 157.1.

He is also a winner. A Las Vegas kid, the Shrine Bowl is a homecoming to where Thompson-Robinson won three high school national championships with Bishop Gorman High School.

“It was surreal [winning three national championships].” Just the amount of talent that we had, the amount of success that we had at such a young age and amount of eyes on us at games was definitely a learning experience and one that’ll helped me for the rest of my life.”

Having those eyes at him helped him transition well to UCLA a big school in the PAC-12 who play at the Rose Bowl. As mentioned earlier, Thompson-Robinson was a highly successful collegiate athlete who is UCLA’s all-time leader in total offense with 12,236 total yards. The bright lights never phased him.

Thompson-Robinson is also confident that he will succeed in any system he is placed in.

“I don’t think any system is too big or too broad for me. I think I could be a very good fit in any team.”

The Pittsburgh Steelers might be that “any team,” potentially needing a quarterback this offseason as Mason Rudolph is likely not returning the their is some uncertainty with Mitch Trubisky coming back given his comments about wishing he took more time in his free agency decision. Given the Steelers likely have a need at quarterback, Thompson-Robinson saying he met with the Steelers is not surprising. The Shrine Bowl only got underway on Friday so Pittsburgh made sure they met with him early which is definitely something to watch.

“I did an interview [with the Steelers], there was about three or four scouts there asking me questions.”

With the need at quarterback, Thompson-Robinson would be an interesting fit with Pittsburgh. Head coach Mike Tomlin talked in 2021 about wanting a mobile quarterback when Ben Roethlisberger retired. Obviously the team has Kenny Pickett who is QB1 and mobile, but bringing in Thompson-Robinson who is a a threat both with his arm and legs would be someone who makes sense for the Steelers as either a late round draft pick or an undrafted free agent to back up Pickett.

With the Steelers clearly being interested, he will be a name that we here at the Shrine Bowl watch. Make sure you stay locked in with us at Steelers Depot as we are here covering these future stars.