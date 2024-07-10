Beating Steelers ‘One Of My More Enjoyable Moments,’ Says Browns QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson

From fifth round pick to NFL starter, it was a wild rookie year for Cleveland Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson. An impressive preseason gave the team confidence in him as a backup, sending Josh Dobbs to the Arizona Cardinals, and giving Thompson-Robinson a prominent role. His second career start and first NFL win came in Week 11 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, leading a game-winning drive to win on a field goal.

Reflecting on that week, Thompson-Robinson said it was special for several reasons.

“That week overall was my birthday week,” he told Cleveland Browns Daily’s Nathan Zegura and Beau Bishop. “Getting the call on my birthday that I was gonna be up. Being able to go through that week of practice with the guys behind me. And everyone knowing I was going to be up that week. That was one of my more enjoyable moments of my rookie year, for sure.”

Though it wasn’t Thompson-Robinson’s first start, it was his first with proper time to prepare. In Week 4, he was thrust into action 90 minutes before kickoff after Deshaun Watson determined he couldn’t play due to an injured shoulder. Predictably, a rookie filling in last-second against a vaunted Ravens’ defense went poorly. Thompson-Robinson completed barely half his passes, was picked off three times, sacked four more, and the Browns were destroyed 28-3.

Against the Steelers, the Browns had a better game plan. Run the ball at will and get the ball out quick. Robinson’s numbers weren’t substantially better but he took care of the football. Most critically, he helped untie the game late. Knotted at 10 with 1:18 left, he went 4-of-4 for 39 yards, hitting quick passes against the Steelers’ defense to move into field goal range. Moments later, Dustin Hopkins connected on the game-winner. Cameras caught Thompson-Robinson’s strong reaction from the sideline.

“The whirlwind of emotions. Again, super special moment for me being my first win. All the work I put in to get there as well as where I’m getting to now.”

After a pitiful 10-point showing and offensive performance where QB Kenny Pickett didn’t surpass 100 passing yards until the game’s final play, the Steelers mercifully made changes. Offensive coordinator Matt Canada was fired two days later, replaced by a duo of RBs Coach Eddie Faulkner and QBs Coach Mike Sullivan. The Steelers’ offense, after more changes at quarterback, ended the year stronger than how they started.

Thompson-Robinson got the nod the following week against the Denver Broncos. But he suffered a concussion that knocked him out of the game. Desperate for a quarterback, the Browns turned to Joe Flacco, who turned back the clock and led Cleveland to the playoffs. Thompson-Robinson would throw just three passes the rest of the year.

Flacco is no longer with the team but the Browns have a competitive battle behind Watson. Thompson-Robinson will battle Jameis Winston and Tyler Huntley for roles as the backup. Winston seems safe as the No. 2, leaving the third-string job up for grabs. Cleveland’s goal will be to avoid needing to play backups this year but they, like Pittsburgh, can seek comfort in a quarterback depth chart of veterans and players who have won games at football’s highest level.