Chiefs’ Saturday Win Means Steelers Would Play Bills Should They Make Playoffs

The first of two Week 18 games just finished as the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Las Vegas Raiders on the road. That win by the Chiefs results in them locking up the top playoff seed in the AFC. That also now means that should the Pittsburgh Steelers make the playoffs on Sunday that they they would play the Buffalo Bills in a Super Wild Card game.

The Steelers path to the playoffs does not change based on what transpired with the chiefs on Saturday. The most likely scenario includes Pittsburgh beating the Cleveland Browns on Sunday and having both the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins either losing or tying their respective Sunday games. The Patriots play the Bills on the road on Sunday while the Dolphins will host the New York Jets at the same time. The Steelers can also make the playoffs by tying the Browns but in doing so, both the Patriots and Dolphins must lose their respective games.

While the Bills no longer have a shot at claiming the top seed in the AFC, they still have something to play for on Sunday as a win over the Patriots would prevent the Chiefs from hosting the AFC Championship game against them should both teams advance that far. A Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship game would take place at a neutral location. In short, expect the Bills to play to win on Sunday.

A Bills Sunday win or tie would result in them hosting the 7th seed in the AFC, which is the only spot that the Steelers can claim. Should the Bills lose to the Patriots on Sunday, the Steelers would obviously be eliminated from playoff contention.

The Steelers played the Bills in Buffalo in Week 5 and the home team blew them out 38-3 in what was the first NFL start for rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett.