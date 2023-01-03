Bills Safety And Pittsburgh Native Damar Hamlin Collapses After Tackle In Monday Night Game Against Bengals (Game Now Suspended)

An incredibly scary moment in tonight’s Monday night game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Bills’ safety and Pittsburgh native Damar Hamlin was seriously injured in the first half after making a tackle, stretchered and taken off the field by ambulance. According to multiple reports, he was administered CPR while on the field.

Hamlin initially made the tackle on WR Tee Higgins and got to his feet. But he fainted moments after and was on the ground until taken off on a stretcher. The game has been “temporary suspended” by the officiating crew with both teams heading back to the locker room. There was 5:58 left in the first quarter when Hamlin’s injury occurred and occurred at 8:55 PM in real time.

The NFL has not given official word if the game will continue later tonight but it’s extremely difficult to see this one played out.

UPDATE (10:01 PM): ESPN reports the Bills/Bengals game has officially been suspended and will not resume tonight. No makeup date has been announced but that is obviously secondary to Hamlin’s health.

The NFL has suspended the game between the #Bengals and #Bills in light of the frightening injury to Damar Hamlin, according to John Parry on the broadcast. It will not be resumed tonight. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 3, 2023

The NFL has released the following statement on Hamlin, saying he is in “critical condition” at a nearby Cincinnati hospital.

NFL statement on tonight’s Bills-Bengals game: pic.twitter.com/odLrDlpQGU — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 3, 2023

Hamlin, 24 years old and a sixth round pick of the Bills in 2021, is a Pittsburgh native. He attended Pittsburgh Central Catholic High School and as a top recruit, committed to the Pittsburgh Panthers to play his college ball. In school, he recorded 275 career tackles with six interceptions. But, of course, football is not the focus tonight. Not anymore.

He started against the Steelers earlier this year when Pittsburgh played Buffalo, making seven total tackles. After a questionable hit on a sliding Kenny Pickett, Mike Tomlin briefly spoke about Hamlin after the game.

“I love Hamlin. He’s a 412er. He plays hard. He’s a good kid.”

Pickett, a teammate of Hamlin at Pitt, said similar.

“I’m fine with Hammy, that’s one of my guys, he’ll be one of my friends for a long time, so we’re competing, it’s all good.”

Moments ago, Pickett sent out this message on Instagram for Hamlin.

For Steelers’ fans, this is reminiscent of Ryan Shazier’s injury in 2017. That injury also occurred in Cincinnati, just as Hamlin’s injury did tonight. But based on the reporting, Hamlin’s injury seems even more serious as we await word on his condition. Bills’ players were understandably extremely upset with several players on the field crying as Hamlin was attended to.

An ambulance has taken Hamlin to the local hospital that has a Level One Trauma Center.

Ambulance carrying Damar Hamlin leaving Paycor Stadium pic.twitter.com/kmlExzNS3u — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) January 3, 2023

We’ll pass along any updates to you throughout the night and we’re sending our best to Hamlin, his family, and his Bills’ teammates.

The thoughts and prayers of all of Bills Mafia are supporting you, Damar. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/lDWNAOEPX4 — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 3, 2023

The Steelers’ Twitter account sent its well-wishes to Hamlin and the Bills.

We send our thoughts and prayers to Damar Hamlin, his family, and the @BuffaloBills 🙏 https://t.co/AC9O9U0h4J — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 3, 2023

Several Steelers’ players have tweeted their thoughts and support to Hamlin tonight.

Shake back dham! Cmon! — Kendrick J. Green (@The_fridge53) January 3, 2023

Not D ham… prayers up bro! 🙏🏽💙 — Tre Norwood (@trenorwood_3) January 3, 2023

🙏🏾 — Mr SNELL YA LATER👋🏾 (@benny_snell) January 3, 2023

Sending prayers My dawg🙏 — Devin Bush ll (@_Dbush11) January 3, 2023

Praying!!!! Lord please be with Damar Hamlin right now 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Alex Highsmith (@highsmith34) January 3, 2023

🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Jamir Jones (@TheJJammer) January 3, 2023