2022 Week 17 Steelers Vs Ravens Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

In the first game of the new year for the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team will face the Baltimore Ravens in an important AFC North matchup. The Steelers’ playoff hopes remain alive, and with a win tonight the playoff scenario becomes much more clear.

The Miami Dolphins lost to the New England Patriots and the New York Jets lost to the Seattle Seahawks. A Pittsburgh victory leaves just a couple more necessary results in week 18 and this team will become an unlikely playoff participant.

Lamar Jackson will not participate in tonight’s game with his knee injury that has held him out for about a month. Calais Campbell and Marcus Peters were also ruled out on Friday, so the Steelers have some opportunities to pick on the backups where possible.

Even if the Jets win, the Steelers are not eliminated. It makes it REAL tough if the Jets win, but the Steelers Sunday night game will still mean something now that the Dolphins have lost. https://t.co/0GKQvcTGev — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) January 1, 2023

STEELERS INACTIVE PLAYERS

S Tre Norwood

QB Mason Rudolph

G Kendrick Green

ILB Tae Crowder

DT Jonathan Marshall

OLB Malik Reed

RAVENS INACTIVE PLAYERS

QB Lamar Jackson

DE Calais Campbell

CB Marcus Peters

RB Kenyan Drake

C Trystan Colon

TE Nick Boyle

LB David Ojabo