2022 Week 17 Steelers Vs Ravens Live Update And Discussion Thread – Second Half

The Pittsburgh Steelers trail the Baltimore Ravens 10-3 at the half. The Ravens get the ball back after the break. The end of half personal foul penalty was highly questionable, but directly led to 4 extra points for the Ravens. Between that and the missed Steelers field goal, that is a seven point swing.

1H notes:

PIT 107 rush & 4-7 on 3rd = nice

Sack for Pickett (trip & stayed down)

Explosive run Warren

Muth 3rd D $

Boz miss doink

Ravens getting run going

PIT D = get better on 1st contact

BS call on Cam = late BAL TD

Spillane 7 tack

Robinson playing a TON

On the first play of the half, a 14 yard pass to Mark Andrews. The next play, what should have been a tackle for loss went for two or three yards. Steelers’ tackling woes continue into the second half. 3rd and 7, Mark Andrews converted and then some. Minkah Fitzpatrick hurt himself trying to rip the ball out at the end of the play.

Damontae Kazee filling in for Fitzpatrick for the time being.

Baltimore called for illegal snap, so 1st and 15.

Starting Steelers LB Myles Jack (groin) has been ruled out. — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) January 2, 2023

Holding backed them up further, but a 19 yard reception by Mark Andrews made it 3rd and short. Minkah Fitzpatrick made the 3rd down tackle, so he is back healthy. The 51 yard field goal is good. 13-3 Ravens.

To even allow a field goal there is highly unfortunate. It was 2nd and 25 way out of field goal range and the Steelers allowed 19 to Tyler Huntley and Mark Andrews.

After the touchback, Pickett’s first down pass was batted at the line of scrimmage. Najee Harris ran the outside zone for 15 yards.

On 1st and 10, Najee fell forward for about three yards. On 2nd, Najee up the middle for a loss of 7. 3rd and 14, George Pickens made a great catch away from his body across the middle to convert.

On 1st and 10, Pickett evaded pressure and checked down to Jaylen Warren for 6 yards. On 2nd, Warren up the middle for no gain. 3rd and 4, back to Warren for a gain of 5 yards. Diontae Johnson was injured on the play. Johnson holding his shin on the play. He may have just been cleated.

On 1st and 10, Najee gained five yard up the middle. Only one yard on the next play. Timeout #1 called by the Ravens to avoid too many men on the field. 3rd and 4, Kenny Pickett hit as he threw the ball and Diontae Johnson couldn’t quite hang onto the ball.

Chris Boswell hit a 51 yard field goal of his own to match Justin Tucker’s from earlier. 13-6 Ravens.

Pickett big hit from Hamilton off edge as free rusher #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/q9TqJiJswm — BlitzburghUSAVideos (@sdextrasmedia) January 2, 2023

After the long JK Dobbins run for 22 yards, Demarvin Leal stopped the run for a gain of one. On 2nd down, TJ Watt sacked Huntley for a loss of 10. On 3rd and 18, Isaiah Likely underneath for 11 yards. The punt went 40 yards and was fair caught at the 10 yard line, but holding moves them back to the 5 yard line.

Najee Harris ran for about 9 yards on 1st down to give the Steelers some breathing room. On 2nd and 1, Najee Harris barely got enough to convert.

END OF 3RD QUARTER: 13-6 RAVENS.

Najee Harris is running angry with another 15 yard run with some hard contact to create some yards after contact. The next play, a 15 yard pass from Kenny Pickett to George Pickens after evading pressure.

Jaylen Warren around the right end for another first down and the Steelers are rolling.

On 1st and 10, nearing field goal range, an incomplete pass nearly picked off after a deflection. On 2nd and 10, Najee Harris up the middle through several defenders for 6 yards. On 3rd and 4, a completion to Diontae Johnson who shook the first defender for extra yardage. An explosive passing play!

On 1st and 10, Jaylen Warren up the middle for a gain of just two. Warren again on 2nd, but tackled for a two yard loss. On 3rd and 10, Pickett incomplete with nobody remotely in the area, maybe a miscommunication. Chris Boswell’s field goal was good 13-9 Ravens.

A huge kick return for the Ravens and they are nearly in field goal range already. TJ Watt tackled JK Dobbins for a loss of two on the first down play. 2nd and 12, a deep incompletion. 3rd and 12, an incomplete pass forced by Terrell Edmunds.

RT Morgan Moses (biceps) is questionable to return. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 2, 2023

Morgan Moses is the tackle most often responsible for TJ Watt. That could be huge in the final minutes of this game.

The Steelers get the ball at their own 8 yard line after the punt.

On 1st and 10, Jaylen Warren ran for 6 yards. On 2nd and 4, back to Warren for a rush of 9. A fresh set of downs and some breathing room there behind Kenny Pickett.

On 1st and 10, a deep bomb from Kenny Pickett to Diontae Johnson. It looked complete at first, but Diontae couldn’t get both feet in. On 2nd and 10, Kenny Pickett evaded pressure, but stepped up into the sack. 3rd and 18, Pat Freiermuth dropped the pass. It would have been short of the sticks, but now the punt is from further back.

The Pressley Harvin punt went 51 yards and was ran out of bounds at the 36 yard line.

On 1st down, Mark Andrews caught a pass for four yards. On 2nd and 6, Dobbins rushed for 3 yards. 3rd and 3, Cam Heyward stuffed the run for no gain. The punt resulted in a touchback.