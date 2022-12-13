Watch: The Depot 180 — December 13 — Episode 282

Episode 282 — December 13, 2022

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” Anything from player news to the transaction wire, I will help get you up to speed in a quick three minute update.

The Steelers couldn’t sustain their first win streak of the season and dropped a critical game at home to the Baltimore Ravens. Both teams lost the quarterback that they walked into the game with to injury, but the Ravens rose to the occasion and closed it out with a 16-14 victory. In today’s episode, I discuss what went wrong in the game as well as recap a significant injury and some signings along the defensive front to help fill the roster spot.

Attention: We know some users have had issues with their video skipping to another one about 30 seconds in. Roughly 25 seconds in, you will see a prompt on screen that gives you the choice to “next” or “stay,” click the “stay” button to continue watching the current video. That will avoid being bumped to another video.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad-free version.