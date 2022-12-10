Watch: Connor Heyward’s Game Against Atlanta Was More Than A Touchdown

Bringing you guys another video today. Connor Heyward recorded his first NFL score in Sunday’s win over the Atlanta Falcons but it wasn’t the only positive play he made. Here, we check out the plays he made as a blocker and on special teams covering kicks to help the Steelers secure victory.

