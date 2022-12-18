Steelers Vs. Panthers: Inactives For Week 15

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their list of five players who will be inactive for the team’s Week 15 Sunday afternoon home game against the Carolina Panthers, and as expected, it includes rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett.

Pickett is on the inactive list for the first time this season due to a concussion that he sustained early in last Sunday’s home game. Pickett entered the weekend listed as doubtful on the team’s injury report after being limited in three consecutive practices. The team downgraded Pickett to out on their injury report on Sunday. With Pickett out, third string quarterbaCK Mason Rudolph will be active on Sunday for the first time this season and he’ll back up starter Mitch Trubisky against the Panthers.

After entering the weekend listed as doubtful on the injury report and being upgraded to questionable on Saturday, inside linebacker Myles Jack is also inactive on Sunday. This will be the first game that Jack hasn’t dressed for this season. With Jack inactive, rookie inside linebacker Mark Robinson will be active on Sunday. This makes the third game this season that Robinson has been active for.

The Steelers list of other inactive players this week includes three healthy scratches in the form of guard Kendrick Green, cornerback Josh Jackson, and new defensive tackle Jonathan Marshall.

Steelers Inactive Players

QB Kenny Pickett

G Kendrick Green

CB Josh Jackson

ILB Myles Jack

DT Jonathan Marshall

Panthers Inactive Players

S Juston Burris

OL Larnel Coleman

DE Amaré Barno