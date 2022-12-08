Steelers Thursday Injury Report Week 14: T.J. Watt, Diontae Johnson, Larry Ogunjobi Sidelined

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their second official injury report of Week 14, ahead of the team’s Sunday home game against the Baltimore Ravens, and the Thursday offering shows a few developments with a few players.

Not practicing on Thursday for the Steelers were defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (not injury related/rest), defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (toe), wide receiver Diontae Johnson (hip), outside linebacker T.J. Watt (ribs). Johnson and Watt were both limited on Wednesday so hopefully they are just getting a little recovery time in the middle of the week. As for Ogunjobi, that’s two consecutive days that he’s failed to practice. We’ll see what Friday holds for him, Johnson and Watt.

Limited in practice on Thursday were running back Najee Harris (oblique) and tackle Chukwuma Okorafor (shoulder) and that comes on the heels of both sitting out on Wednesday. Odds are good that both should be ready to play on Sunday against the Ravens.

After sitting out on Wednesday, Steelers outside linebacker Malik Reed (back) practiced fully on Thursday and like Harris and Okorafor, he should be ready to play come Sunday.

The Steelers next injury report will be released after Fridays practice has been completed and that offering will include any game status designations. Hopefully there won’t be many of those.