Steelers Climb Two Spots In Latest NFL Media Power Rankings Following Win Over Panthers

“You get the feeling that Mike Tomlin will eventually look back at this transition season in Pittsburgh and call it one of his most rewarding from a coaching perspective,” Hanzus writes regarding the Steelers’ placement at No. 22 overall. “Things could have been ugly as the Steelers quietly turned over their roster in a post-Big Ben era. Instead, Pittsburgh profiles as a young team that’s steadily improving as a long season nears its conclusion. We were reminded that as the Steelers out-executed the Panthers on both sides of the ball in a 24-16 win in Charlotte. Mitch Trubisky played mistake-free football in place of Kenny Pickett (concussion), and the Steelers punished the Panthers on third down, finishing 12-for-16 in those situations.

“This won’t be a playoff season in Pittsburgh, but the franchise reset is going according to plan.”

That last line from Hanzus is the most important one overall.

While the Steelers likely won’t be making the playoffs this season unless dramatic things happen that are out of their control (there’s still a chance!), the transition year from the post-Ben Roethlisberger and post-Kevin Colbert era has had its ups and downs but is very clearly trending in the right direction.

My favorite play of the day from the #Steelers OL on Sunday. Kevin Dotson and Dan Moore Jr. were really good in the run game. Mason Cole too. Watch Dotson on this play. He continues to show flashes of being a really good run blocker. pic.twitter.com/WYvAIjxF0I — Josh Carney (@ByJoshCarney) December 19, 2022

The offensive line has started to play much better as of late in the second half of the season, which in turn has allowed the run game to take over games. Rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett has shown flashes at times of being a solid starting quarterback, while the trio of playmakers in the passing game in Diontae Johnson, Pat Freiermuth and rookie wide receiver George Pickens have all flashed in major ways this season.

Defense remains a slight concern though, which is a bit surprising considering the Steelers have the highest paid defense in football. The depth on the defensive line is a concern, and the inside linebacker room is mostly a mess. Same for the cornerback room. There’s some holes the Steelers will have to plug, but Sunday’s performance against the Panthers was a sign of what this team can be moving forward with a power rushing attack, a smart, safe quarterback and a dominant defense that controls the line of scrimmage.