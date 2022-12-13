Schefter: Steelers Signing OLB Ola Adeniyi

It’s a busy day for the Pittsburgh Steelers. In addition to DL Jonathan Marshall, the team is also signing OLB Ola Adeniyi to the team, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Steelers also adding former Titans’ LB Ola Adeniyi, a move his agents @DrewJRosenhaus and @RyanMatha confirmed today. So two new defenders for the Steelers. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 13, 2022

Adeniyi was waived by the Tennessee Titans yesterday. Presumably, he has been claimed off waivers but it’s not 100% clear. If he was claimed, he will be placed on the 53-man roster. If he was signed after clearing waivers, it’s possible he’ll land on the team’s practice squad. We’ll have to wait for an official announcement on his move and a corresponding one.

(Update): Adeniyi cleared waivers. So his move being signed to the roster, 53-man or practice squad, may not come from the team until tomorrow.

An undrafted free agent out of Toledo, he signed with the team in 2018. A stocky EDGE rusher, he flashed in training camp and logged serious playing time over 2019 and 2020 as a backup and rotational outside linebacker. He signed with the Titans in 2021 and recorded his first 2.5 NFL sacks last season. This year, he had appeared in just three games and recorded only three tackles before being waived.

He’s depth behind T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith. OLB Malik Reed was a surprise inactive for Sunday’s game against Baltimore. He had been dealing with a back injury during the week though didn’t have an injury designation heading into the contest. There’s also Jamir Jones, who has rotated along the EDGE while playing on special teams. Rookie DeMarvin Leal has also been used as a hybrid outside linebacker this season.