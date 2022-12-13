Report: Steelers Signing DL Jonathan Marshall Off Jets’ Practice Squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers are going outside the organization to replace the injured Chris Wormley, reportedly signing DL Jonathan Marshall off the New York Jets’ practice squad. Here’s what ESPN’s Field Yates tweeted moments ago.

The Steelers are signing DT Jonathan Marshall off of the Jets’ practice squad to their 53-man roster, per source. He entered the league as a 2021 sixth-round pick out of Arkansas. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 13, 2022

As Yates notes, Marshall was the Jet’s 6th round selection in last year’s draft. As a rookie, he appeared in four games, making two tackles. Listed at 6’3, 310 pounds with 32 1/4 inch arms out of Arkansas, he recorded 35 tackles (6.5 TFL) and a sack in his final season for the Razorbacks.

Per Draft Bomb’s Kent Lee Platte, Marshall had an elite 9.99 Relative Athletic Score (RAS) coming out of college, making him one of the most athletic players relative to his size and position over the last 35 years.

Jonathan Marshall was drafted with pick 207 of round 6 in the 2021 draft class. He scored a 9.99 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 2 out of 1309 DT from 1987 to 2021. https://t.co/pfu75g5vG0 #RAS #Jets pic.twitter.com/GkFWdNU03y — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) May 1, 2021

So far, Marshall had yet to appear in a game in 2022. He flashed as a rookie in the preseason as highlighted by these clips.

Some nice wins for #Jets DL last night -Rankins with the light feet, big QB hit

-Bryce Huff's tight corner turn/bend for a sack

-Great effort play by JFM almost leads to INT

-6th round rookie Jonathan Marshall's pressure creates a sack and gets a safety later on – he's explosive pic.twitter.com/kuex2NrL5i — Connor Rogers (@ConnorJRogers) August 15, 2021

Because he was poached off the Jets’ practice squad, he will essentially have to remain on the roster for at least the next three weeks. He replaces Chris Wormley, who suffered a knee injury in Sunday’s loss to Baltimore. Mike Tomlin said Tuesday Wormley needs surgery and it’s almost certain he’ll be placed on IR as a corresponding move.

UPDATE (5:24 PM): Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Wormley has a torn ACL, making an IR move a mere formality.