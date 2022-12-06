Schefter: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Suffered PCL Sprain

We have some more clarity on Baltimore Ravens’ QB Lamar Jackson. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Jackson suffered a PCL sprain, an injury that typically keep players out 1-3 weeks. With Ravens’ HC John Harbaugh doubting Jackson’s chances of playing this weekend, odds are looking high the Pittsburgh Steelers will face Tyler Huntley instead.

Jackson suffered the injury on a first half sack and did not return to the game. Baltimore still hung on to win 10-9 but it was one of their weakest offensive outputs of the season and the Ravens didn’t find the end zone until there were less than 30 seconds left.

Huntley finished the game going 27/32 but for just 187 yards. A mobile quarterback cut from a similar cloth as Jackson, he did rush for 41 yards and had the game-winning rushing touchdown.

Still, being without Jackson would be a major blow to the Ravens’ offense. Pittsburgh’s done better than any defense against him but Jackson was having a strong season, already throwing more touchdown passes this season than he had all of last year (Jackson also missed a chunk of time with injury last season, to be fair) while notching one more rushing score.

Huntley has four career starts, all last year, including one against the Steelers in the 2021 regular season finale. Pittsburgh won that game 16-13 and with some help later in the day, snuck in the playoffs as the #7 seed.

Without Jackson, the Ravens are now underdogs heading into Sunday’s game against the Steelers. The first meeting between the two teams all year, Baltimore is battling Cincinnati for the AFC North title while Pittsburgh’s trying to keep their faint playoff hopes alive. According to the most recent odds, the Steelers now have an 8% chance of making the playoffs. A loss to Baltimore this weekend would essentially reduce those odds to zero, making Week 14 a game that means plenty for both sides.