Reports: QB Kenny Pickett Practices Wednesday

Good news for Pittsburgh Steelers QB Kenny Pickett. In concussion protocol since Sunday’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens, Pickett was back on the field for the Steelers’ Wednesday practice. According to multiple reports, Pickett practiced with the team today.

Here’s a video from ESPN’s Brooke Pryor showing Pickett take part in individual drills.

Three quarterbacks (8, 10, 2) went through individual work in full pads and helmets at the start of practice pic.twitter.com/CY8GuzJFK6 — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) December 14, 2022

The Steelers will release their complete and official Wednesday injury report later today and we’ll find out if Pickett worked in team or just individual sessions.

Pickett was injured on the Steelers’ first series of Sunday’s game, thrown down by Ravens’ LB Roquan Smith. Pickett hit his head in the process and was checked by the team’s medical staff on the sideline. He was initially cleared to return and played the next series but was re-checked and removed from the game and placed in concussion protocol.

This is the second time this year Pickett has gone through protocol. Like the first time, following the team’s win over Tampa Bay, Pickett immediately began practicing that Wednesday.

Part of the NFL’s concussion protocol involves practicing and seeing how a player’s body responds to exertion. So the fact Pickett is practicing today does not mean he’s exited protocol. But this is a sign he has a chance to play this weekend against the Carolina Panthers.

On the year, Pickett has completed 65% of his passes with four touchdowns to eight interceptions. The Steelers will travel to Carolina to take on the Panthers Sunday at 1 PM/EST. We’ll pass along the team’s full injury report when it’s released.