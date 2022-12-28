Ravens Wednesday Injury Report Week 17: Lamar Jackson, Calais Campbell, Marcus Peters Still Sidelined

The Baltimore Ravens will play their sixteenth game of the 2022 season on Sunday night, at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and on Wednesday, they released their first official injury report of Week 17 with 12 players listed on it.

Not practicing on Wednesday for the Ravens due to injury were quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee), defensive end Calais Campbell (knee), cornerback Marcus Peters (calf), outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (illness), and wide receiver DeSean Jackson (illness).

Jackson is obviously the biggest name on that list and it certainly appears as though he will miss a fourth consecutive game this week. Should he indeed miss the Sunday night game, backup quarterback Tyler Huntley would start in his place once again. It also looks like Campbell and Peters could both wind up missing the Sunday night game against the Steelers as well. Both players missed the team’s last game with their respective injuries.

Also not practicing on Wednesday for the Ravens were guard Trystan Colon (not injury related/personal), outside linebacker Justin Houston (not injury related/rest), tackle Morgan Moses (not injury related/rest), and guard Kevin Zeitler (not injury related/rest). Those four players were rested on Wednesday and thus they are expected to be fine come sunday night.

Listed as limited practice participants on Wednesday were tackle Ronnie Stanley (not injury related/rest) and safety Geno Stone (hamstring).

Practicing fully for the Ravens on Wednesday was cornerback Kevon Seymour (ankle) and that means he should be fine to play on Sunday against the Steelers if needed.

The Ravens will release their next injury report of Week 17 on Thursday afternoon after they are finished practicing.