Ravens Thursday Injury Report Week 17: Lamar Jackson, Calais Campbell, Marcus Peters Still Sidelined

The Baltimore Ravens have now released their second injury report of Week 17 ahead of the team’s Sunday night home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Thursday offering is a little different than Wednesdays’.

Not practicing again for the Ravens on Thursday was quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee), defensive end Calais Campbell (knee), center Trystan Colon (not injury related – personal matter), and cornerback Marcus Peters (calf). It’s a good bet now that Jackson won’t play on Sunday night and that would result in backup quarterback Tyler Huntley starting a fourth consecutive game. It also seems like the Ravens won’t have Campbell or Peters Sunday night as well. We’ll see.

The Ravens had a few other players sit out Thursday as well and that list includes tight end Nick Boyle Illness), running back J.K. Dobbins (not injury related – resting player), wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (not injury related – resting player/groin), and safety Geno Stone (hamstring). Boyle, Dobbins, and Robinson are all new additions to the injury report on Thursday. As for Stone, he was listed as being limited on Wednesday.

The Ravens have tackle Ronnie Stanley (not injury related – resting player) listed as limited once again on Thursday. Additionally, cornerback Kevon Seymour (ankle), wide receiver DeSean Jackson (illness), and defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul (illness) are listed as full participants on Thursday.

To end this Thursday offering, linebacker Justin Houston (not injury related – resting player), tackle Morgan Moses (not injury related – resting player), and guard Kevin Zeitler (not injury related – resting player) have all been removed from the Ravens’ injury report as of today.