Ravens Thursday Injury Report Week 14: QB Lamar Jackson, G Kevin Zeitler Still Sidelined

The Baltimore Ravens have now released their second injury report of Week 14 ahead of the team’s Sunday afternoon road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Thursday offering shows a few changes from the team’s Wednesday report.

Not practicing on Thursday for the Ravens was quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee), center Trystan Colon (not injury related – personal matter), cornerback Marcus Peters (not injury related – resting player), cornerback Daryl Worley (hamstring), and guard Kevin Zeitler (knee). Jackson is not expected to play on Sunday with his knee injury. As for Worley and Zeitler, it will be interesting to see how Friday shakes out for the two of them. Zeitler’s injury is supposedly minor, according to Ravens’ head coach John Harbaugh.

Harbaugh has also already declared that Jackson is unlikely to play on Sunday so expect backup quarterback Tyler Huntley to start instead. He started in place of an injured Jackson in the 2021 regular-season finale against the Steelers and completed 16 of 31 pass attempts (51.6%) in that contest for 141 yards with no touchdowns, two interceptions, and a low 37.2 quarterback rating in a 16-13 overtime loss. Huntley was fine in the run game against the Steelers, however, as he rushed for 72 yards on 12 carries (6.0 average).

Limited in practice on Thursday for the Ravens was guard Patrick Mekari (toe), linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips (quadricep), linebacker Patrick Queen (thigh), linebacker Kristian Welch (concussion) and tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle), who was listed on Wednesday as a full participant. Friday will be interesting when it comes to Stanley’s Sunday game status designation.

After practicing fully on Thursday, defensive end Calais Campbell (not injury related – resting player), wide receiver Devin Duvernay (not injury related – resting player), linebacker Justin Houston (not injury related – resting player), and tackle Morgan Moses (not injury related – resting player) are all essentially off the Ravens’ injury report now. Those four players were given a rest day on Wednesday.

The Ravens will release their Friday injury report after practice has ended. That offering will include any game status designations.