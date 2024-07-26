Depot After Dark: Rodney Williams Helps Fans, Liverpool Comes To Pittsburgh, Patrick Queen Gives Away Cleats

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for July 25.

RODNEY WILLIAMS HELPS FANS

Today was the first day of Steelers training camp, and with it came a countless number of fans from far and wide who wanted a chance to see their favorite team as close as possible. Many people go to training camp simply for the experience, but others attend practice to try to get autographs from players after practice. It’s common for most players to stick around and sign stuff, but tight end Rodney Williams did something to break the mold this year.

As reported by The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly on Twitter, Williams took stuff that fans wanted signed by specific players, went and found those players, and had them sign the fans’ items. It’s a sweet gesture that Williams didn’t need to do at all. He may not get much playing time this year but acts like that will endear Williams to Steelers fans forever.

This is my 22nd consecutive Steelers training camp and I've never witnessed this before: TE Rodney Williams went over to fans who were seeking autographs, took their stuff and went and found the player they wanted. Did it with George Pickens and Justin Fields. Neat. — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) July 25, 2024

LIVERPOOL COMES TO PITTSBURGH

While the NFL season is almost here, Acrisure Stadium is preparing for a different kind of football game. Soccer fans out there will be excited to hear that Liverpool FC has come to Pittsburgh. It seems like they will be playing a game against Real Betis at Acrisure Stadium on July 26.

Go behind-the-scenes as our US tour gets underway with inside access from the team flight and our preparations in Pittsburgh 🎬 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 24, 2024

The team practiced at Acrisure, and legendary Liverpool player John Barnes even linked up with former Steelers defensive lineman Brett Keisel. Keisel showed Barnes around the Steelers Hall of Honor Museum, and the two even did a neat jersey swap. For fans of both the Steelers and Liverpool, this has to be a surreal experience.

PATRICK QUEEN GIVES AWAY CLEATS

Along with signing autographs after practice, training camp is also a time when some players will give away their gear to fans. Most of the time, they’ll give away gloves or cleats to kids, making a young fan’s incredible experience even better.

Patrick Queen did exactly that after today’s practice, taking his cleats off and giving them to a kid. He even went so far as to sign them. It’s a nice moment and one that has surely given Queen a fan for life. As if his actions during the offseason weren’t enough to make Steelers fans love him.