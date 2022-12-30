Ravens Friday Injury Report Week 17: QB Lamar Jackson, CB Marcus Peters Are Out

The Baltimore Ravens have now filed their Week 17 Friday injury report ahead of the team’s Sunday night home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the offering shows two players officially ruled out for the contest and three others listed as questionable.

Not practicing on Friday for the Ravens were quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee), cornerback Marcus Peters (calf), tight end Nick Boyle (illness), defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul (illness), and tackle Ronnie Stanley (not injury related – resting player). Of those five players, Jackson and Peters have both been ruled out for Sunday night against the Steelers. Boyle also enters the week listed as questionable. Stanley and Pierre-Paul both did not receive game status designations so both should be expected to play.

With Jackson ruled out on the injury report, backup quarterback Tyler Huntley will make his fourth consecutive start Sunday night.

Also listed as questionable by the Ravens on Friday were safety Geno Stone (hamstring) and defensive end Calais Campbell (knee). Both players are listed as being limited in practice on Friday. It will be interesting to see if Campbell is ultimately able to play on Sunday night.

As for the rest of the Ravens’ Friday injury report, center Trystan Colon (not injury related – personal matter), running back J.K. Dobbins (not injury related – resting player), wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (not injury related – resting player, groin), wide receiver DeSean Jackson (illness), and cornerback Kevon Seymour (ankle) all practiced fully on Friday. None of those players received game status designations so all should be good to go Sunday night against the Steelers.