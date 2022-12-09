Ravens Friday Injury Report Week 14: QB Lamar Jackson Doubtful, Five Others Questionable

The Baltimore Ravens have now filed their Week 14 Friday injury report ahead of the team’s Sunday afternoon road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the offering shows one player listed out, one as doubtful and five others listed as questionable for that contest.

After failing to practice all week, Ravens’ cornerback Daryl Worley (hamstring) has now been ruled out for the team’s Sunday game against the Steelers. Additionally, quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) ends the week listed as doubtful after he also failed to practice any this week. The Ravens are expected to start quarterback Tyler Huntley on Sunday against the Steelers barring a miraculous turnaround by Jackson.

Entering the weekend listed as questionable for the Ravens are guard Kevin Zeitler (knee), guard Patrick Mekari (toe), linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips (quadricep), linebacker Patrick Queen (thigh), and linebacker Kristian Welch (concussion). Of those five players, only Zeitler was limited on Friday during practice. Mekari, Phillips, Queen and Welch are all listed as full participants earlier in the afternoon.

Practicing fully on Friday for the Ravens were center Trystan Colon (not injury related – personal matter) and cornerback Marcus Peters (not injury related – resting player) and neither received a game status designation for Sunday. While tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle – resting player) did fail to practice on Friday, he was not given a game status designation on the injury report and that means he is likely to play on Sunday against the Steelers.

Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (not injury related – resting player) also sat out on Friday and was added to the injury report. He wasn’t issued a game status designation, however, as he merely rested on Friday.