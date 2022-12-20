Rams Vs. Packers Week 15 Monday Night Game Open Discussion Thread

Week 15 of the 2022 NFL regular season will come to a close Monday night with the Green Bay Packers playing host to the Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Field
This game features the quarterback battle of Aaron Rodgers versus Baker Mayfield to close out Week 15. The Packers enter this Monday night game with a 5-8 record while the Rams enter it as a 4-9 team. The Packers and Rams can keep their slight playoff hopes alive Monday night with a win. The Rams will be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss.
Hopefully this will be an entertaining game to close out Week 15. The Packers are currently favored by 7.5-points ahead of the game kicking off.
Rams Inactives: DL Aaron Donald, QB John Wolford, LB Travin Howard, DL Marquise Copeland, CB David Long Jr., T Bobby Evans, DT Larrell Murchison
Packers Inactives: CB Shemar Jean-Charles, LB Krys Barnes, T David Bakhtiari, T Caleb Jones, DL Jonathan Ford