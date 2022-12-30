Welcome to something new on Steelers Depot: The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode five days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora and Dave Bryan telling you what’s on our minds. Additionally, we’ll occasionally have listener and reader-submitted versions of The Terrible Take on the weekends. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 666, I share a hope – and a concern – for the Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of their Sunday night game against the Baltimore Ravens.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 666)
https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/the-terrible-take-12-30-22-episode-666
6bc9mw6n