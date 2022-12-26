LB Marcus Allen Posts Instagram Video Appearing To Show Him Having Surgery

Pittsburgh Steelers’ linebacker Marcus Allen suffered a biceps injury in Saturday night’s win over the Las Vegas Raiders. And it appears to be one that will keep him out of the rest of the season. In Instagram stories posted to his feed Monday morning, Allen is in a hospital bed with a sling on his left arm.

Here’s a video he posted shortly before 11 AM/EST.

Mike Tomlin told reporters Saturday night Allen had suffered an injury. He appeared to finish out the game or at the least, didn’t need any on-field medical attention.

“Marcus Allen’s got a bicep that’s being evaluated,” Tomlin said about the injury after the game.

Tomlin will speak to the media tomorrow for another injury update.

But with two games to play and him undergoing surgery, an IR stint seems more likely than him seeing the field again this season. Allen’s injury should open the door for rookie LB Mark Robinson to see playing time. He logged his first defensive snaps in the team’s Week 15 win over the Carolina Panthers but was inactive for the win over the Raiders.

On the season, Allen has 12 tackles as a multi-phase special teamer. He’s yet to log a single snap on defense. He’s best remembered for his penalty against the Carolina Panthers, jogging to the opposing sideline and taunting the Panthers’ players, drawing a costly flag.

A fifth round pick in 2018, Allen is slated to become an unrestricted free agent in the offseason. With Devin Bush and Robert Spillane set to do the same, the Steelers’ off-ball linebacker room could look different in 2023.