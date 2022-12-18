Injury Roundup: Pittsburgh Leaves Carolina With Win And Clean Bill Of Health

It’s a good day for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Not only do they have another mark in the win column, they have a healthy team returning to town. Speaking to reporters postgame, Mike Tomlin said there were no notable injuries following the team’s 24-16 win over the Carolina Panthers.

“Not any injuries to speak of,” Tomlin said via Steelers.com.

No player visibly needed medical attention during the win, a great sign for Week 15. It’s doubly important given the team only has six days to get ready for their Christmas Eve, Immaculate Reception anniversary contest against the Las Vegas Raiders and Pittsburgh appears to be in good shape for that one.

The team did have a handful of players inactive for this game due to injury, headlined by QB Kenny Pickett (concussion) and LB Myles Jack (groin). Pickett was ruled out on Saturday while Jack was ruled out when the inacitve list came in Sunday morning. Pickett practiced on a limited basis all week and though there’s no guarantee he plays against the Raiders, he is trending in that direction. Jack’s status will be determined later in the week but he was upgraded from doubtful to questionable Saturday so his chances of playing are also on the upswing.

Tight end Pat Freiermuth saw a limited snap count as he dealt with a foot injury suffered early in the team’s Week 14 loss to the Ravens. The injury coupled with the Steelers’ decision to get its big people on the field to run the ball, including TE Zach Gentry, led to Freiermuth being held without a target in this game and primarily playing on passing downs.

Pittsburgh will have a quick turnaround as they play host to the Raiders on Christmas Eve, December 24th.