Injury Roundup: Mike Tomlin Confirms Marcus Allen’s Surgery, Terrell Edmunds Expected To Return

During his weekly Tuesday press conference, held one hour earlier than normal, Mike Tomlin outlined the list of injuries the Pittsburgh Steelers are facing heading into a pivotal Week 17 game against the Baltimore Ravens. It was a relatively short list with Tomlin mentioning just three players: LB Marcus Allen (bicep), LB Myles Jack (groin), and S Tre Norwood (hamstring).

Tomlin confirmed Allen underwent bicep injury on Monday, as Allen shared on Instagram yesterday. Tomlin didn’t comment on the specific nature of the injury or Allen’s status going forward but having surgery with two weeks left, it’s hard to see Allen suit up again this season. Him being placed on IR would be logical and opens an opportunity for rookie Mark Robinson to get a helmet and see snaps.

Tomlin said Jack has been dealing with the groin injury for awhile and it’s not a new ailment. Jack was limited to playing in just the Steelers’ base defense Saturday night against the Las Vegas Raiders. The team’s leading tackler, he’s seen his role reduced due to a variety of lower body injuries.

Norwood suffered his hamstring injury late in the first half against the Raiders and did not return. He was replaced by Elijah Riley in dime packages, who logged ten snaps and earned praise from Tomlin for his performance.

Tomlin did not initially comment on SS Terrell Edmunds but he later told reporters he “fully expects” him to play against the Ravens. Edmunds missed the Raiders game due to a hamstring injury.