CB Marcus Peters, DL Calais Campbell Injured Saturday Against Browns, Status Up In The Air For Steelers Rematch

While the Baltimore Ravens came out of Pittsburgh the victors against the Steelers in their first matchup of the season, they may be without one of their key players in the secondary for the rematch.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport recently tweeted out that Ravens CB Marcus Peters injured his calf in Saturday’s loss to the Cleveland Browns that he is expected to miss some time due to the ailment.

#Ravens Pro Bowl CB Marcus Peters suffered a mild calf strain in Saturday’s game, and while he likely misses some time, the absence should be a short one, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 19, 2022

Rapoport mentioned that while Peters will miss time, he didn’t specify exactly how long his absence will be. This creates some realm of intrigue for the Pittsburgh Steelers as they are scheduled to play the Ravens again in Baltimore in Week 17, likely making Peters questionable for the rematch depending how quickly he can get back from his calf strain.

In the first matchup against Pittsburgh, Marcus Peters had four combined tackles (three solo) and a PBU. While an opportunistic corner that has a knack for taking the football away, Peters has struggled this season, allowing a passer rating when targeted of 116.6 while giving up 706 yards and seven TDs in his coverage in 13 games this season per Pro Football Reference. While he hasn’t been playing particularly well, the Baltimore CBs haven’t played well in 2022 outside of Marlon Humphrey.

Along with Peters getting banged up against the Browns, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler tweeted that DL Calais Campbell also left Saturday’s game with a knee injury that makes his status for the team’s upcoming matchup against the Falcons in-doubt.

#Ravens DL Calais Campbell could miss some time with a knee injury suffered Saturday vs. Cleveland, per source. Severity uncertain but status for Week 16 vs. Falcons very much up in the air. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) December 19, 2022

Should Peters or Campbell miss their Week 17 matchup against the Steelers, Pittsburgh would benefit from playing more backup-caliber players on defense as the offense looks to have a better day at the office in a rematch compared to the turnover-heavy performance they had the last time they faced off against the Ravens.