49ers Vs. Seahawks Week 15 Thursday Night Game Open Discussion Thread

Are you ready for some Thursday night football? I know I am for sure.
The San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks will kick off Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season Thursday night on Amazon Prime. The 49ers enter this game with a 9-4 record while the Seahawks enter it at 7-6. The 49ers are currently in first place in the NFC West division while the Seahawks enter Thursday night one spot behind them in second place.
This game features rookie 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, who was Mr. Irrelevant this year, against the veteran Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith in a key NFC West matchup. The 49ers are currently 3.5-point road favorites ahead the game getting underway.
Below are the inactive players for Thursday night and as usual, a Twitter feed that will include news and video highlights from the game is included in this post. Feel free to discuss the Thursday night game in the comment section below if you dare.
Thank you to all two of you for stopping by the site tonight. I love all football so I will be watching.
49ers Inactives: QB Jimmy Garoppolo, DB Tarvarius Moore, CB Samuel Womack III, DL Kevin Givens, OL Nick Zakelj, WR Deebo Samuel, LB Curtis Robinson
Seahawks Inactives: DT Al Woods, RB DeeJay Dallas, RB Tony Jones Jr., OT Jake Curhan, CB Tre Brown, CB Artie Burns