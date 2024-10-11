Depot After Dark: Raiders Add DTs, Mike Tyson Picks Raiders Over Steelers, Burns Active For TNF

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Oct. 10.

RAIDERS ADD DTs

The Las Vegas Raiders are weaker in the middle of their defense with Christian Wilkins heading to injured reserve. The Steelers should have a prime chance to run the ball. However, it seems the Raiders are making moves to shore up their defensive line.

As the team announced today, they signed defensive tackle Adam Butler to the active roster and added defensive tackle Zach Carter to their practice squad. Butler is a veteran who’s been in the league since 2017. Carter has only been in the league since 2022, but he was a member of the Cincinnati Bengals, so he’s familiar with the Steelers. Both players should help supplement the loss of Wilkins.

We have signed DT Matthew Butler to the active roster from the practice squad. Additionally, we have signed DT Zach Carter to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/KfgEyvLA2r — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) October 10, 2024

We're sorry, the video cannot be played with adblocker enabled. Please disable your adblocker and refresh the page, or go ad-free!

MIKE TYSON PICKS RAIDERS OVER STEELERS

It’s not every day that you see football and boxing cross over, but when Mike Tyson is involved, anything is possible. Tyson is one of the best boxers ever, at one point looking like the baddest man on the planet. It seems he might be a Raiders fan as well.

In a video from Vegas Sports Today, Tyson seems to be a press conference answering some questions. One person asks Tyson if he thinks the Raiders or Steelers will win this week. Tyson emphatically picks the Raiders. We’ll see if the Steelers can prove Tyson wrong. Just as long as he doesn’t show up before the game and uppercut Justin Fields, they should be alright.

BURNS ACTIVE FOR TNF

Artie Burns had a tough start to his NFL career with the Steelers. Selected in the first round of the 2016 draft, Burns never became the great corner that the Steelers thought he could be. He didn’t receive a second contract from the team, but that didn’t mean his career was over. Burns is still sticking around.

Burns has been with the Seattle Seahawks since 2022, and it seems he’s found a nice home there. He’s on their practice squad now, but according to Around the NFL on Twitter, it looks like he’ll be on the active roster for tonight’s game. If you happen to tune in, you may see Burns playing. It didn’t work out with the Steelers, but it’s good to see him still getting opportunities.