Former Steelers K Matthew Wright Signing With 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers lost K Jake Moody to a high-ankle sprain that could sideline him for a few weeks. To replace him the 49ers turned to former Steelers K Matthew Wright, who was most recently with the team during training camp and the preseason, per NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

The #49ers are signing veteran kicker Matthew Wright, per sources. Wright won a kicker derby Monday night to replace Jake Moody, who suffered a high ankle sprain Sunday. Now he’s in line to kick Thursday night vs. Seattle. pic.twitter.com/AQ2HkjIGQz — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 8, 2024

Wright has kicked for four teams in his NFL career, and San Francisco will mark the fifth one. He appeared in one game for the Carolina Panthers last season, four for the Steelers in 2022 as well as two with the Kansas City Chiefs that season, and 14 for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021. He made his NFL debut with the Steelers in 2020, kicking in three games.

With the Jaguars, Wright hit a game-winning kick in London with a 53-yard field goal against the Miami Dolphins to snap a 20-game Jacksonville losing streak. He also hit a 59-yard try during his time with the Chiefs. This is the second time Wright has signed with the 49ers, as he also did last August with uncertainty if Moody would be healthy for Week 1. He was later cut when Moody was able to go.

For his career, he’s 40-of-47 on field goals, including 6-of-9 from 50+ yards. He’s also 35-of-37 on extra points, and he’s a solid replacement for Moody while the latter recovers. Wright will make his 49ers debut in just two days on Thursday Night Football when San Francisco travels to Seattle for a matchup against the Seahawks.

The 49ers are just 2-3 this season after a Super Bowl appearance last year, and they have the same aspirations again this season. They’ll need Wright to provide some stability and just do his job while Moody recovers and not miss any kicks he shouldn’t.

Wright is the second former Steelers special teamer that the 49ers have brought in recently. P Pressley Harvin III spent time with the team during the preseason and training camp although he was released during final roster cuts.