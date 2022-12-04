2022 NFL Week 13 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast my co-host Alex Kozora and I will once again pick all of the NFL games against the spread. I will post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode. We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below and the lines come courtesy of our show sponsor, mybookie.ag. If you sign up for a new account now and use the promo code TERRIBLE, they will match your initial deposit dollar for dollar from $100 up to $1000. MyBookie.ag. NEW PLAYERS GET UP TO $1,000 IN FREE PLAY TODAY!!
|2022 Week 13 Games
|Line
|Dave Bryan
|Alex Kozora
|Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots 8:15 ET (THUR)
|Patriots +4
|Bills -4
|Bills -4
|New York Jets at Minnesota Vikings 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Vikings -3
|Vikings -3
|Vikings -3
|Denver Broncos at Baltimore Ravens 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Ravens -8.5
|Ravens -8.5
|Ravens -8.5
|Washington Commanders at New York Giants 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Giants +2.5
|Giants +2.5
|Commanders -2.5
|Tennessee Titans at Philadelphia Eagles 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Eagles -4.5
|Titans +4.5
|Eagles -4.5
|Jacksonville Jaguars at Detroit Lions 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Pick’em
|Jaguars
|Jaguars
|Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Texans +7
|Texans +7
|Browns -7
|Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Bears +4
|Packers -4
|Bears +4
|Miami Dolphins at San Francisco 49ers 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|49ers -4
|49ers -4
|Dolphins +4
|Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Rams +7
|Seahawks -7
|Seahawks -7
|Kansas City Chiefs at Cincinnati Bengals 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Bengals +2
|Bengals +2
|Bengals +2
|Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Raiders -1
|Raiders -1
|Chargers +1
|Indianapolis Colts at Dallas Cowboys 8:20 PM ET (SUN)
|Cowboys -10.5
|Cowboys -10.5
|Colts +10.5
|New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8:15 PM ET (MON)
|Buccaneers -3.5
|Buccaneers -3.5
|Buccaneers -3.5
|Pittsburgh Steelers at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Pick’em
|Steelers
|Falcons
|Steelers Game Final Score Prediction
|Steelers 24-23
|Falcons 20-17
|Week 12 Results
|7-9
|7-9
|2022 Results
|79-94-7
|89-84-7