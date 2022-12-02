The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Falcons Preview, Coordinator Comments, Injuries, News, Week 13 Picks, & More

Season 13, Episode 56 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the latest news concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers as they get ready to play the Atlanta Falcons on the road on Sunday afternoon.

Alex and I go over the injuries that the Steelers are dealing with ahead of the Sunday game and that includes us speculating more about the Sunday status of running back Najee Harris. We discuss if rookie defensive end DeMarvin Leal will be activated on Saturday as well.

Alex and I then move on to parse the notable comments made on Thursday by Steelers’ coordinators Matt Canada and Teryl Austin.

In the middle of this show, Alex and I are joined by Falcons’ analyst Aaron Freeman from The Falcoholic. We spend 25 minutes previewing the Sunday afternoon game between the Steelers and the Falcons, and much, much more. Aaron gives his score prediction for Sunday to close out the interview.

If not already doing so, please follow Aaron on Twitter at @falcfans and thank him for appearing on the Friday show. You can also read Aaron’s work online here: https://www.sbnation.com/users/AaronFreeman#activity.

After talking to Aaron, Alex and I then provide our own full preview of the Steelers’ Week 13 road game against the Falcons. We discuss both sides of the football and more.

As usual, Alex and I wind down this Friday show by providing our picks of all the weekend games against the spread before picking the final score of the Steelers’ game against the Falcons.

We mix in other Steelers talk throughout this episode that is not noted in this recap post, and then we close this show out by hitting the e-mail machine for several listener questions.

