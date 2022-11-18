Week 11 Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday and I hope yinz are doing well.

Welcome back to the AFC North rematch between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals, slated for 4:25 PM/EST this Sunday. The Steelers will have their color rush uniforms on while the Bengals will be in their all-whites. Cincinnati is looking to split the series while Pittsburgh is aiming for a sweep and chance to legitimately get back into the playoff conversation. Win, lose, or draw, we’re here to cover it for you.

Hope you all have a great weekend and that you enjoyed following our continued coverage. I thank you for visiting the site and we appreciate all of your great feedback. As always, we have five Friday night questions for you to answer.

Peace and love, peace and love!

1 – As always, we ask: will the Steelers beat the Bengals?

2 – The Steelers are 3-0 when they lead after the first quarter this season and 0-6 when they don’t. Will they have the lead after the first 15 minutes of play in this game?

3 – Joe Burrow vows not to throw four INTs again. How many INTs will he throw this weekend?

4 – Will Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren combine for over 100 yards rushing?

5 – T.J. Watt had one sack in his first game against the Bengals. Will he have at least one full sack (1.0 or more) in the rematch?

Tiebreaker: How many touches will WR Steven Sims have in this game? (Edit: Yes, this includes return game)

Recap of 2022 Week 10 Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: The Steelers beat New Orleans 20-10. Steelers Depot respondents came into the game with optimism. 86% predicted the Steelers winning.

Question 2: Jaylen Warren played plenty of offensive snaps and got his share of touches. He ran the ball nine times for 37 yards. Plus added three receptions for 40 yards. The 12 touches for 77 total yards well over 6.5 touches. 84% of respondents picked up a point by taking the over.

Question 3: T.J. Watt almost sacked quarterback Andy Dalton. He tackled him from behind, but Dalton gained one yard on the scramble. That one-yard gain cost eight folks the five-point weekly bonus . Only three people, Beaver Falls Hosiery, Deep_derp, and DLFoot correctly said Watt would not have any sacks in the game.

Question 4: Kenny Pickett targeted George Pickens four times. Pickens caught three for 32 yards. Pat Freiermuth received seven targets, catching four for 36 yards. It was close but by a 54 to 46% vote, respondents favored Freiermuth getting more targets.

Question 5: The late news that Minkah Fitzpatrick would miss the game due to appendicitis had folks making some last minute changes in their answers to this question. 82% said Kazee would play over 8.5 defensive snaps. In Minkah’s absence he played all 47 of the Steelers defensive snaps including an interception.

Here are the consensus responses of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Steelers Win? Warren O/U 6.5 Touches How Many TJ Watt Sacks? Muth or Pickens More Targets? Kazee O/U 8.5 Defensive Snaps? SD Consensus YES OVER 1.5 FREIERMUTH OVER Correct Answers YES OVER 0 FREIERMUTH OVER

Steelers Depot respondents collectively answered four out of five questions correctly.

19 people just missed the five-point weekly bonus by one missed question. 17 missed the number of T.J. Watt sacks. One predicted the Saints winning and the other picked Pickens to receive more targets than Freiermuth.

Just one person swept the board. DLFoot, wins the $25 pot this week without going to the tiebreaker.

Great job DLFoot! Please send me a DM (subBurgher on twitter or quarternelson on Instagram or email [email protected]) with your PayPal address to receive your share of the winnings. Alternatively, you can kick your share back towards the next pot or donate it to the Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. Entirely up to you, just let me know.

B&G remains alone in first place with Ken Sterner slipping a spot. Andi B continues to hold third. But there is a five-way tie for fourth as folks claw their way toward the money.

DLFoot rocketed up 27 places into a tie for tenth on the strength of his 11-points from answering all five questions correctly. He was last on the leaderboard back in week seven. Deep-derp and Doc Ellis D back from their trip off the board since week seven. Wa_steel also back on the board after being absent since week eight. Just one person fell off. Let’s see if the Green one returns next week.

2022 Regular Season leaderboard after week 10:

SCREEN NAME POINTS PLACE CHANGE B&G 50 First Ken Sterner 49 Second -1 Andi B 45 Third Steven Small 42 Fourth (tie) Slim Stew 42 Fourth (tie) FlaFan47 42 Fourth (tie) +4 Mike Bianchi 42 Fourth (tie) hoptown 42 Fourth (tie) PittShawnC 41 Ninth +1 Ratsotex 40 Tenth (tie) -2 *DLFoot 40 Tenth (tie) +27 Pius Street Uke 40 Tenth (tie) MAK Lives Free 40 Tenth (tie) +2 Steelers D 40 Tenth (tie) +2 Lucky Beagle 39 15th (tie) +1 Jesse Logue 39 15th (tie) -3 Steel_Man24 39 15th (tie) +1 Beaver Falls Hosiery 38 18th (tie) ValyrianSteelerJedi01 38 18th (tie) GhotiFish 38 18th (tie) -6 Kdog 38 18th (tie) Ichabod 37 22nd (tie) -1 Lambert58 37 22nd (tie) -1 Ted Webb 36 24th (tie) -3 Stone Age Tone 36 24th (tie) -3 Agustin-ARG 36 24th (tie) +3 Don2727 35 27th (tie) -6 ManRayX 35 27th (tie) -6 *Chris92021 35 27th (tie) +2 *Deep_derp 35 27th (tie) +2 *Doc Ellis D 35 27th (tie) +2

*New to leaderboard

Let me know if you have any questions in the comments or you can always send me a twitter DM @subBurgher or Instagram username quarternelson.