Week 10 Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

The Pittsburgh Steelers return to the field this weekend to host the New Orleans Saints coming off the team’s Week 9 bye. Pittsburgh is seemingly in a good position to notch their third win of the season. The Saints are on the road on a short week and dealing with injury while the Steelers are fresh off their bye. Still, the proof is in the pudding and Pittsburgh’s offense will have to be better down the stretch. The defense should receive a big boost with T.J. Watt’s return which at the least, will be a great sight for fans.

Hope you all have a great weekend and that you enjoyed following our continued coverage.

1 – Will the Steelers beat the Saints?

2 – Over/under 6.5 total touches for RB Jaylen Warren?

3 – How many sacks does T.J. Watt have in his return?

4 – Who will have more targets – TE Pat Freiermuth or WR George Pickens?

5 – Over/under 8.5 defensive snaps for safety Damontae Kazee?

Tiebreaker: How many total yards does Saints QB/WR/TE Taysom Hill have against the Steelers?

Recap of 2022 Bye Week Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: Chase Claypool caught two of the six passes thrown in his direction. He did draw a penalty on one pass. The terrible performance by NFL officials demonstrated by a very obvious hold they missed. The consensus of Steelers Depot respondents had Claypool making four receptions. Just five people pegged the correct answer which proved key in winning this week.

Question 2: The Ravens easily beat the Saints 27-13. Hopefully, Baltimore tenderized New Orleans enough to increase Pittsburgh’s chances this week. 80.9% got a point for this question.

Question 3: Cincinnati walloped Carolina 42-21. All but one respondent picked the Bengals to win.

Question 4: The Eagles beat Houston 29-17 Thursday night. So, this question came down to whether Buffalo could score 30 or more points against the Jets. The surprising Jets have given up 30 points in only one game this season: Week 2 against Cleveland, who they beat 31-30. Buffalo scored 30 or more points in three of seven games played going into this game. The Jets prevailed 20-17 and earned 52.2% of respondents that picked the Eagles to score more points.

Question 5: The Rams scored 13 points and led Tampa Bay going into the fourth quarter. But the Buccaneers scored ten unanswered points to prevail 16-13. The Colts were never in the game against New England, succumbing 26-3. Their head coach, Frank Reich, was fired afterward. 89.4% of respondents picked Indianapolis to score fewer points than the Rams this week.

Here are the consensus responses of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Claypool Catches Ravens Win? Bengals Win? Bills or Eagles Score More? Colts or Rams Score Less? SD Consensus 4 YES YES EAGLES COLTS Correct Answers 2 YES YES EAGLES COLTS

Steelers Depot respondents collectively answered four out of five questions correctly.

A whopping 18 people just missed the five-point weekly bonus by one missed question. Three picked the Bills to score more points. The rest did not get the number of receptions Chase Claypool would catch in his debut as a Chicago Bear correct.

Two people swept the board. B&G did it for the second week in a row propelling him into a tie for first for the season. However, Hoptown wins the Bye Week Friday Night Five Questions due to the tiebreaker. The Bengals and Panthers combined to score 63 points. Hoptown predicted 50 compared to B&G saying 44. So, Hoptown wins the $25 pot this week.

Great job Hoptown! Please send me a DM (subBurgher on Twitter or quarternelson on Instagram or email [email protected]) with your PayPal address to receive your share of the winnings. Alternatively, you can kick your share back towards the next pot or donate it to the Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. Entirely up to you, just let me know.

Ken Sterner remains in first but is now in a tie with B&G. Andi B is in third.

Three people from last week’s leaderboard took the Bye week off and paid the price. Two more that did respond, underperformed, and also fell off the list. Agustin-ARG and GreenBastard return to this week’s leaderboard after a one-week absence.

Hoptown raced up 21 spots into a tie for fourth.

Keep answering every week. The Steelers playing Sunday so no excuse not to get your answers in before kickoff. Getting all five questions right could slingshot you toward the top with the five-point bonus.

2022 Regular Season leaderboard after week 9:

SCREEN NAME POINTS PLACE CHANGE Ken Sterner 45 First (tie) B&G 45 First (tie) +2 Andi B 40 Third -1 Steven Small 38 Fourth (tie) -1 Slim Stew 38 Fourth (tie) -1 Mike Bianchi 38 Fourth (tie) +2 hoptown 38 Fourth (tie) +21 Ratsotex 37 Eighth (tie) -2 FlaFan47 37 Eighth (tie) -2 PittShawnC 36 Tenth (tie) -1 Pius Street Uke 36 Tenth (tie) -1 MAK Lives Free 35 12th (tie) -1 GhotiFish 35 12th (tie) -1 Steelers D 35 12th (tie) -1 Jesse Logue 35 12th (tie) -1 Lucky Beagle 34 16th (tie) -5 Steel_Man24 34 16th (tie) +3 Beaver Falls Hosiery 33 18th (tie) -7 ValyrianSteelerJedi01 33 18th (tie) +1 Kdog 33 18th (tie) +4 Don2727 32 21st (tie) -2 Ted Webb 32 21st (tie) +1 ManRayX 32 21st (tie) +1 Stone Age Tone 32 21st (tie) +4 Ichabod 32 21st (tie) +4 Lambert58 32 21st (tie) +4 *GreenBastard 31 27th (tie) +5 *Agustin-ARG 31 27th (tie) +5

*New to leaderboard

Let me know if you have any questions in the comments