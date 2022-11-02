Trubisky: Coaches ‘Have Got To Hold Guys Accountable’ Regarding Penalty Issues

In the first eight games of the 2022 season for the Pittsburgh Steelers, it’s been a real struggle for the offense.

That’s putting it nicely.

It doesn’t help that the Steelers can’t seem to stay out of their own way when it comes to penalties, especially ineligible man downfield penalties. On the year, the Steelers lead the league in penalties in that category and continue to make the same mistakes over and over again.

For backup quarterback and team captain Mitch Trubisky, it’s time for the coaches from the top down to start holding guys accountable when it comes to the seemingly endless penalties, he told 93.7 The Fan’s Jeff Hathhorn Tuesday inside the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on the South Side.

“Some of them are just one-offs, freak accidents. Some other times they are repeat offenders,” Trubisky stated to Hathhorn Tuesday, according to 93.7 The Fan. “That’s got to come from the top down. The coaches got to hold these guys more accountable when it comes to penalties.”

In recent days after yet another tough loss on the season, many players have been vocal about a lack of accountability, which is rather concerning. Joining Trubisky in recent days calling out a lack of accountability was fellow team captains Cameron Heyward and Najee Harris.

While it might be a bit of a surprise to hear prominent team members calling out the coaches and fellow teammates for a lack of accountability, it’s the first real step towards the team actually taking accountability for poor play and mistakes in 2022.

Will that result in changes within the lineup? Unlikely, but it’s not out of the realm of possibilities. When things aren’t going well and the same issues keep popping up, something has to change. Trubisky, while not on the field at the moment, still has a voice in the locker room and is still looked to as a leader.

He’s embraced that and isn’t afraid to speak his mind, even if it might be a bit strange coming from a backup.

Accountability is seriously lacking. Hopefully in the bye week the Steelers find some of that accountability and get things cleaned up as far as penalties. That could go a long way towards sorting out some of the issues offensively the Steelers are experiencing this season.