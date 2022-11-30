The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Week 12 All-22, Tomlin Tuesday, Dan Moore, Cam Sutton, Listener Emails, & More

Season 13, Episode 55 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the latest concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers as they head into Week 13 of the 2022 regular season.

Should two bye weeks be the next thing that the NFL looks at doing? Alex and I discuss that in the early portion of this show.

We move on to discuss our final thoughts on the Steelers’ Monday night win against the Indianapolis Colts after studying the all-22 tape from that contest. We talk offense, defense special teams and more.

Alex and I discuss the play of tackle Dan Moore Jr. in-depth and address the possibility of him maybe kicking inside to guard next season. We also talk about the future of Steelers’ center Mason Cole past this season. As far as defensive players go, Alex and I talk a little bit about cornerbacks Cameron Sutton and James Pierre in addition to outside linebacker Alex Highsmith.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin held his weekly presser on Tuesday, so Alex and I hit some key things he had to say. We also pass along the latest update on Steelers running back Najee Harris and talk some about backup running backs Benny Snell Jr. and Anthony McFarland Jr.

Former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger had former center Maurkice Pouncey on the latest edition of his podcast, so Alex and I discuss a few things those two had to say.

Obviously, several other topics are addressed along the way, and we close this show by answering several emails that we have received from listeners the last few days.

