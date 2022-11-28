Steelers Vs. Colts 2022 Week 12: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2022 Week 12
Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7) vs. Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1)
Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET, November 28, 2022
Site: Lucas Oil Stadium (70,000) • Indianapolis, IN
Playing Surface: Fieldturf
TV Coverage: ESPN (national)
Announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analysis), Lisa Salters (sideline)
Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)
Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Missi Matthews (sideline), Max Starks (sideline)
Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Colts -2.5
Trends:
The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games.
Pittsburgh are 2-7 SU in their last 9 games.
Pittsburgh are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games against Indianapolis.
Pittsburgh are 7-0 SU in their last 7 games against Indianapolis.
Pittsburgh are 1-5 SU in their last 6 games on the road.
The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Pittsburgh’s last 7 games when playing on the road against Indianapolis.
Pittsburgh are 0-6 SU in their last 6 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.
Pittsburgh are 6-0 ATS in their last 6 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference South division.
The total has gone OVER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games played in November.
The total has gone UNDER in 14 of Indianapolis’ last 16 games.
Indianapolis are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games.
The total has gone OVER in 6 of Indianapolis’ last 8 games against Pittsburgh.
The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Indianapolis’ last 7 games at home.
The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Indianapolis’ last 7 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh.
Indianapolis are 1-9 SU in their last 10 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.
Indianapolis are 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games played in week 12.
Indianapolis are 1-5 SU in their last 6 games played on a Monday.
Indianapolis are 1-6 ATS in their last 7 games when playing as the favourite.
Steelers Injuries:
CB Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) – Out
RB Jaylen Warren (hamstring) – Out
WR Miles Boykin (oblique) – Questionable
ILB Robert Spillane (back) – Questionable
Colts Injuries:
DE Kwity Paye (ankle) – Out
TE Kylen Granson (illness) – Doubtful
LB Zaire Franklin (illness) – Questionable
DT DeForest Buckner (ribs, illness) – Questionable
DE Yannick Ngakoue (back) – Questionable
Weather:
Game Release:steelers_nov_28_2022_at_indianapolis-colts_weekly_release
Week 12-Capsule-Steelers-Colts