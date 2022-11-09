Steelers Sign K Matthew Wright To 53-Man Roster, Putting Chris Boswell’s Status For Sunday’s Game In Doubt

The Pittsburgh Steelers released K Nick Sciba yesterday, making it look like K Chris Boswell was set to return to action off the bye week for Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints.

However, Pittsburgh’s recent roster move indicates that it may be a bit longer before we see Boswell suit back up for the team.

On Wednesday morning, ESPN’s Brooke Pryor tweeted that the Steelers signed K Matthew Wright to the 53-man roster from the Kansas City practice squad.

So maybe Boswell isn’t good to go after all. Steelers sign K Matthew Wright to the 53-man roster from the Kansas City practice squad. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) November 9, 2022

Chris Boswell injured his right groin in practice before the team’s Week 8 game against the Philadelphia Eagles, prompting the Steelers to bring in Sciba to kick in Week 8’s game and give Boswell a full two weeks off and try and return back to action. However, with the signing of Wright to the active roster this early in the week, it suggests that Boswell’s ailment may be worse than we originally thought.

The Steelers are well-acquainted with Wright who signed with the team as an undrafted free agent in May of 2019. Wright has kicked in 19 games over his three-year career in the league. Wright has made 28-of-32 field goal attempts (87.5%) and five of longer than 50 yards.

We will keep our eyes out for what the team decides to do with Boswell who could be a candidate for IR with Wright now occupying a roster spot on the active 53.

UPDATE (12:26 PM):

According to Boswell’s brother, Chris has an MRI Monday to get more clarification on the severity of his injury.