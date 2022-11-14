Steelers Name Tyson Alualu The Ed Block Courage Award Recipient

Following a long, lengthy battle to get back onto the field this season as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers after suffering a serious ankle injury in Week 2 of the 2021 season, Tyson Alualu is being rewarded by his peers for the hard work and determination in returning to the game he loves.

Alualu, who missed all but two weeks of the 2021 season after suffering a season-ending ankle injury against the Las Vegas Raiders last season, was voted the Ed Block Courage Award winner Monday morning by his teammates, according to Steelers.com.

The award is given to a player who has shown courage either coming back from an injury or a life-altering situation.

Alualu’s recovery was anything but easy. He embraced the challenge of not only rehabbing the injury but getting back onto the field for the start of the 2022 season at 35 years old. That determination and pursuit of one goal led to him receiving the 2022 Ed Block Courage Award, something that means a great deal to the veteran defensive lineman, he told Steelers.com’s Teresa Varley.

“It means a lot that my teammates selected me for this,” Alualu said to Varley, according to Steelers.com. “It isn’t an award you want to be up for because it means you were injured or dealt with something tough, but it means a lot with what I went through. I never had an injury that kept me out for as long as I was out. For it to happen so early in the season was tough and devastating to know the season was cut real short. It was a battle.”

The Ed Block Courage Award, founded in 1984, annually honors one player from every NFL team who exemplifies commitment to the principles of sportsmanship and courage. Recipients are selected by a vote of their teammates to recognize both on- and off-the-field extra efforts along with their ability to overcome great adversity, whether it be personal or professional. The award is named in honor of Ed Block, the long-time head athletic trainer of the Baltimore Colts.