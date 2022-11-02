Minkah Fitzpatrick Upset At Himself For Not Making ‘Game-Changing’ Plays Against Eagles

Minkah Fitzpatrick and the Pittsburgh Steelers secondary did not show up against the Philadelphia Eagles last Sunday. Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown caught three touchdowns, including one where he “Moss’d” Fitzpatrick, and another one where he was shown pointing and laughing at Ahkello Witherspoon and Fitzpatrick.

In the Steelers locker room today, Chase Claypool said Minkah Fitzpatrick and other members of the team went around and discussed things that they all could do better individually. Fitzpatrick was later interviewed at his locker and was asked what he said he thinks he could be doing better.

“I just gotta make my plays, you know what I’m saying? I’ve been in position to make plays on the deep ball. I just gotta make those plays” Fitzpatrick answered in video shared by the Steelers’ YouTube channel. “It’s what I’m paid to do and it’s game changing plays.”

Fitzpatrick has been in the right place often this year, and has even made some big plays, but he is right, he is paid to make splash plays and on Sunday he did not. The loss, and Pittsburgh’s 2-6 record, is certainly not on him, but a few more splash plays could put the Steelers in a better position to win games.

Fitzpatrick has been on the wrong end of highlight plays twice this season, first against Gabriel Davis when Davis ripped a ball away from Fitzpatrick for a touchdown, and then on Sunday when Fitzpatrick misplayed a deep shot to Brown and Brown caught the ball over him.

It is good that he is being self-reflected, as one of the worst things that can happen in the locker room is when players start to blame other players for the team’s lack of success. Let’s also note that Fitzpatrick has been playing well this season. He has six pass defenses, three interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), 45 tackles, and one quarterback hit. Fitzpatrick has certainly made big plays this season and will continue to do so.

There hasn’t been much good news for the Steelers this season, but one positive is that it seems that the locker room is still very tight knit, something that does not always happen on losing football teams.