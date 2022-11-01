Welcome to something new on Steelers Depot: The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode five days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora and Dave Bryan telling you what’s on our minds. Additionally, we’ll occasionally have listener and reader-submitted versions of The Terrible Take on the weekends. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to the The Terrible Podcast.
On this Tuesday version of The Terrible Take, Dave Bryan quickly assesses the two trades that the Pittsburgh Steelers made ahead of the annual deadline that included WR Chase Claypool being dealt and CB William Jackson III being acquired.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 607)
https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/the-terrible-take-11-1-22-episode-607
