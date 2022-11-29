Injury Roundup: Najee Harris Doesn’t Finish Game With Abdominal Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers come away with a primetime win over the Indianapolis Colts on Monday though they leave with an injury. Speaking to reporters postgame, Mike Tomlin said RB Najee Harris did not finish the game with an abdominal injury.

Tomlin said he will be evaluated tomorrow. He’s slated to have his Tuesday presser and could provide more updates.

Harris battled the injury through the first half and walked to the locker room prior to halftime. Benny Snell and Anthony McFarland replaced him and helped give Pittsburgh a consistent ground game.

Harris finished the day with ten carries for 35 yards and a touchdown. Snell led the way with 62 yards, his most since 2020, and a score, while McFarland had 30 yards on six carries.

Pittsburgh rushed for 178 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

With a short week, Harris will have a tougher time to get turned around. The Steelers will again be on the road next Sunday in Atlanta.

Pittsburgh came into this game without RB Jaylen Warren, WR Miles Boykin, and LB Robert Spillane. CB Levi Wallace was in and out of the lineup but finished the game.