Chris Boswell To Have MRI Monday, Brother Says

While it certainly doesn’t look like Chris Boswell will be doing any kicking for the Pittsburgh Steelers this weekend, his outlook beyond that is unknown. But Boswell’s brother Stephen says Monday will be an important day. As he tweeted a short time ago, Boswell will reportedly undergo a MRI Monday to learn the extent of his groin injury that will determine any additional time he’ll miss.

Here’s what Stephen Boswell tweeted out earlier Wednesday.

Chris has an MRI Monday to see if he’s out long term, fingers crossed that it’s healing — Stephen Boswell (@goawayBos) November 9, 2022

While not verified, that is Boswell’s brother, an account that’s tweeted out info on Chris’ status in the past. In 2018, he revealed Boswell was kicking through a pretty severe groin injury that led to the worst season of his career and nearly got him cut by the team.

Boswell was ruled out of the Steelers’ Week 8 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The benefit of the bye week had many assuming he’s be able to kick this weekend and yesterday’s release of kicker Nick Sciba, who filled in for Boswell, seemed to further that notion.

But the Steelers signed kicker Matthew Wright off the Kansas City Chiefs’ practice squad earlier today, meaning he’ll have to be on the roster for the next three weeks. That certainly suggests the Steelers are expecting Boswell to miss multiple weeks but Monday’s meeting with doctors will confirm.

On the season, Boswell has gone 12/16 on field goals while going 9/9 on extra points. Wright has appeared in a pair of games for the Chiefs, going 3/4 on field goals and making all eight of his extra points. Wright entered the league with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent but predictably lost out to Boswell. Wright’s game has improved in the years since and his leg, once a major question, is now an asset. He made a 59-yarder in the team’s win against the Las Vegas Raiders, setting a Chiefs’ record.