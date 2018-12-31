Chris Boswell’s Brother Says Steelers Kicker Suffered Grade-2 Groin Tear

The Pittsburgh Steelers placed kicker Chris Boswell on their Reserve/Injured list on Thursday and while the team hasn’t disclosed his injury yet, a family member has.
According to Stephen Boswell, the brother of Chris Boswell, the Steelers kicker suffered a grade-2 tear in his groin and that’s what ultimately ended his season.
It was reported during the Steelers pregame radio show on Sunday that Chris Boswell suffered a groin injury during his pregame warmups in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome ahead of the team playing the New Orleans Saints a week ago Sunday.
Boswell reportedly felt discomfort before kicking against the Saints and again on Thursday, which is the day he reportedly gets most of his kicking done during practice.
“Last Sunday, Chris Boswell experienced pain and discomfort just prior to the game against the Saints,” Tomlin said in a Friday interview with Bob Labriola of steelers.com. “He got some treatment, and we were able to get him through the game. His next scheduled extended work day in any given week is on a Thursday. Thursday is a heavy kick day for him, and he was able to complete his work in totality on Thursday but he experienced similar discomfort. Because we had already explored Matt [McCrane] and brought him in a few weeks ago, it was something as simple as a phone call. We came off the field, we came to that determination, and so we called Matt and put Boz on IR.”
Boswell is due a $2 million roster bonus on the third day of the 2019 NFL league year in March after signing a new contract just ahead of the 2018 regular season getting underway.
And Chris has a grade 2 tear in his groin, since nobody wanna report it.
— Stephen Boswell (@goawayBos) December 30, 2018